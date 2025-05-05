Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on the club’s thrilling title success.

Leeds United left it late to be crowned Championship champions - but what the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle including a Whites ‘annoyance’, best player agreement and one final wrong call parting gift.

DAVID WATKINS

It was destiny that we should be crowned champions with a last-gasp winner wasn’t it?

That coincidence about Leeds always winning the second tier when Liverpool win the first, was always going to remain a fact of life wasn’t it? Well, it panned out just like that.

Leeds have been the best team all season, sometimes that has seen us score boatloads of goals, sometimes it was more of a grind.

Beating Plymouth was one of the latter, it was hard work even though Leeds bossed the possession and dominated the shot statistics as we almost always have done this season.

The 18th-minute goal from the Pilgrims was an annoyance, a shock even and perhaps the many celebrations we’ve experienced lately was the cause.

We had a warning when Mustapha Bundu struck the post a first time but then he got lucky as he weaved through the Leeds defence and struck wood a second time only for Sam Byram to knock the rebound over the line.

But a trademark goal from a low Manor Solomon cross that Willy Gnonto smashed in at the back post and then one of his own work from Manor himself in added time did the trick.

Champions again aren’t we?

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

“But that’s not the Leeds way...”

NEIL GREWER

The victory that secured the title and prompted parties worldwide was achieved in such a 'Leeds' way.

United trailed at the break due to an unfortunate own goal from Sam Byram following impressive play from Mustapha Bundu – one down without conceding a shot on target and creating numerous decent chances themselves.

Willy Gnonto deservedly equalised from close range on 53 minutes following a Manor Solomon cross and the pressure continued to pile on Plymouth, but with few clear chances being created against a packed defence.

Substitutions followed as Daniel Farke played all his cards knowing Burnley were ahead – a goal was needed (and deserved).

Injury time arrived and with Farke’s changes adding bodies in attack, Solomon was able to find space and dribble into the area before picking his spot and finishing in style. Cue delirium in the away end and around the world.

The game could have been won by half-time and given us supporters a comfortable afternoon, but that’s not the Leeds way.

So an incredible finish to an incredible season with 100 points and the title achieved at the death. Phew!

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

ANDY RHODES

What a way to end it. As we all know, Leeds United never do it the easy way.

The emotion that comes with a last-minute winner makes it that bit better.

Many a good side has gone to Plymouth Argyle and been found out by the Championship strugglers. In fact, Plymouth had scored more at home than every side in the league but Leeds and Norwich before kick off.

The Whites certainly made hard work of it, with only Manor Solomon looking capable of inspiring an opening.

Leeds even had to overcome one final incorrect offside call as a parting gift from the Championship.

But come the full time whistle, the ups and downs of a long campaign were all worth it.

The fans who travelled down to Plymouth had a good weekend, regardless of whether their side won the division or not, but the trophy was the icing on top of the cake.

It’s safe to say that, after all that, we need the summer to calm down and recharge.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

WRONG CALL: Disallowing Leeds United striker Joel Piroe's goal for offside. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

KEITH INGHAM

On a sunny Bank Holiday Saturday, there was quiet confidence in this part of West Yorkshire and on the south coast where thousands, most without tickets, travelled to see their team for the last game of the season.

Leeds started well but were forced on the back foot by Mustapha Bundu. He had a shot at goal before crossing and unfortunately in the passage of play that followed, Sam Byram deflected the ball into his own net.

Burnley and Millwall were drawing so as it stood Burnley would be champions.

Leeds did have opportunities but were wide or high and went into the break behind for the first time since QPR.

Within 10 minutes of the restart Leeds were level, Manor Solomon’s ball into the box was flicked on by Jayden Bogle and finished by Willy Gnonto.

Game on, as Leeds must have known that Burnley had gone ahead early in the second half of their game. Max Wober, Patrick Bamford and Largie Ramazani came on as Leeds went for the winner but it was Magic Manor who shimmied past the Plymouth defence to send Leeds fans into raptures and me into tears.

It didn’t matter that Burnley made it 3-1, Leeds were champions! Congratulations to Daniel Farke, his staff and the players.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

“It was a fitting end. The moment can be savoured”...

MIKE GILL

Justice was done at Home Park as Leeds United ended the season as worthy champions.

Worthy because, impressive as Burnley’s defensively inspired performance was, Leeds were the entertainers.

Not that this match was very entertaining. It was a scruffy affair, but what the heck!

The indefatigable Mustapha Bundu shrugged several players out of the way before crossing the ball towards the far post.

The ball bounced off the post and into the path of Sam Byram on the way into the net for the first goal of the game.

Despite besieging the Plymouth goal, it was nearly 53 minutes before Manor Solomon sent a killer pass into the area for Willy Gnonto to get the equaliser.

Joel Piroe had a good-looking goal denied by the offside flag as the game drew to its conclusion.

One minute into added time, Solomon cut in from the left and scored the winner to the delight of the travelling hordes from Leeds.

It was a fitting end to a long, hard season for the Whites and their long-suffering fans.

The moment can be savoured, and long-term worries about Premier League survival can be set aside for a couple of months.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.