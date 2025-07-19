Leeds United shared a goalless draw with rivals Manchester United in Stockholm in their first pre-season friendly - but how did we rate the performances?
With two new signings starting, Leeds made a strong start and dominated possession but without creating any clearcut chances, Jayden Bogle’s cross which flew just above the head of new signing Lukas Nmecha about the best it got.
Manchester United initially offered little but the Red Devils twice went close at the end of the half as Chido Obi blazed a shot just wide before a deflected cross from Casemiro cannoned back off the crossbar.
The second half, though, saw the pattern of the game flip on its head, Manchester United now seeing more of the ball but Leeds the ones to spurn chances. However, the Red Devils finished with a flourish and only a strong save by Illan Meslier who also saved the day amid a scramble from a corner kept the score goalless.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an entertaining but goalless stalemate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.