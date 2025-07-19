Leeds United shared a goalless draw with rivals Manchester United in Stockholm in their first pre-season friendly - but how did we rate the performances?

With two new signings starting, Leeds made a strong start and dominated possession but without creating any clearcut chances, Jayden Bogle’s cross which flew just above the head of new signing Lukas Nmecha about the best it got.

Manchester United initially offered little but the Red Devils twice went close at the end of the half as Chido Obi blazed a shot just wide before a deflected cross from Casemiro cannoned back off the crossbar.

The second half, though, saw the pattern of the game flip on its head, Manchester United now seeing more of the ball but Leeds the ones to spurn chances. However, the Red Devils finished with a flourish and only a strong save by Illan Meslier who also saved the day amid a scramble from a corner kept the score goalless.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an entertaining but goalless stalemate.

Karl Darlow 6 - Kicking was a bit hit and miss, almost got himself in trouble but palmed away a decent cross and saw out the 45 for a clean sheet.

Sam Byram 6 - Added physicality, got stuck in but couldn't contribute going forward. Man Utd tried to get at his flank at times.

Jayden Bogle 7 - His aggressive forward play left him scrambling to get back a couple of times but his footwork and ability to attack were a highlight of the first half. Came close to an opener in the second half.

Joe Rodon 7 - Saw plenty of the ball and used it well. A couple of good recovery runs and some physical defending when it was called for. Solid.

Jaka Bijol 7 - Steady enough, wasn't really tested too much in his first 45 minutes of Leeds action. Only needed to show his aerial prowess once or twice.