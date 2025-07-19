Fresh developments have emerged in Leeds United’s pursuit of a €20m star.

Leeds United have agreed a €20m deal in principle for Hoffenheim's Anton Stach.

The 6ft 4ins midfielder could join up with Leeds in the early stages of their training camp in Germany if the deal is concluded.

Both Sean Longstaff, who completed his move to Elland Road from Newcastle United on Friday, and Stach were right at the top of Leeds' shortlist for central midfield targets in the summer transfer window.

Getting both men through the door early in pre-season means the Whites can now concentrate on getting the key additions of attackers, a goalkeeper and then any further signings that will strengthen Daniel Farke's squad.

Leeds are taking on Manchester United in Stockholm in their first pre-season friendly. Patrick Bamford, Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt have not made the trip but Jack Harrison is in the travelling party.

The Whites will be watched at Strawberry Arena by a number of the club's hierarchy including chairman Paraag Marathe, director Pete Lowy, managing director Robbie Evans and 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson.