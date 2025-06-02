Leeds United youngster Harry Gray is expected to be unavailable for a time during the Whites' upcoming Premier League campaign.

Leeds youngster Gray is likely to be unavailable to first-team manager Daniel Farke and Under-21s boss Scott Gardner later this year due to the Under-17 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament takes place between November 3 and November 27 with Gray expected to be included in coach Neil Ryan's group at the finals.

Gray featured for England's 17s at the recent European Championships, scoring in their final group game versus Czechia, but the Young Lions bowed out at the group stage after failing to beat Italy or Belgium during their opening two fixtures.

England have been drawn against Venezuela, Haiti and Egypt in their World Cup group and are expected to progress to the latter stages of the tournament despite their disappointing Euros exit.

The Young Lions made the Round of 16 at 2023's edition but failed to qualify in 2019, just two years after winning the tournament when Manchester City's Phil Foden clinched the Golden Ball.

Gray's inclusion in the squad is probable, although his involvement at senior level for Leeds in the coming campaign is less than guaranteed. United seek to add a first-choice centre-forward this summer, while Joel Piroe is expected to be retained. Patrick Bamford still has one year remaining on his Leeds deal and Mateo Joseph is also on the club's books, meaning Gray may be restricted to appearances for the U21 group and in domestic cup competitions for Farke's side.

Gray contract latest

In October, Leeds will present Gray with the offer of a professional contract, in line with regulations which permit teams to offer such terms only once a player turns 17. A month later, the teenager should be off to Qatar where the U17 World Cup is hosted this year.