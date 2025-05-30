Leeds United can officially sign new players on Sunday and while such quickfire arrivals are not expected, the opening of the transfer window will kick off a busy summer in West Yorkshire. A mini-window will open between June 1 and 10 before the main event on June 16, at which point Elland Road chiefs will have a list of targets they believe can ensure Premier League survival.

Work is already well underway at Leeds and will have been for several months, with recruitment staff now able to act on plans which relied on Elland Road hosting Premier League football next season. And as is always the case around this time of year, reports of transfer interest are really gathering pace.

Leeds have already been linked with a huge number of players across multiple positions, while there is also uncertainty surrounding some of Daniel Farke’s current crop. And to try and bring order to the madness, the YEP has rounded up the latest information on every transfer story so far below.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. Photo Sales

1 . Illan Meslier The 25-year-old was dropped for Leeds' all-important promotion run-in after a number of high-profile errors, with multiple reports since suggesting he could move on. The Daily Mail reported last month Meslier 'is expected to leave if an offer comes in'. There has been previous interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, although it is unclear if that remains. Into the final 12 months of his contract this summer. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo Leeds published their retained list on Saturday and confirmed talks are ongoing with Firpo, whose current contract expires this summer. Recent reports have claimed Firpo's representatives have been contacted by Premier League trio West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace, while former club Real Betis are also thought to be interested. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sam Byram As with Firpo, Leeds confirmed talks are ongoing as Byram's current contract is set to expire this summer. The experienced full-back will turn 32 in September. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Josuha Guilavogui Leeds confirmed on Saturday Guilavogui will leave this summer, having penned a short-term deal when signing as a free agent in October. The 34-year-old's on-pitch influence was minimal but his impact on a young dressing room was immense. Leaves Elland Road as a champion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Joe Rothwell Leeds confirmed on Saturday Rothwell will return to parent club Bournemouth following the expiration of his loan deal. It remains to be seen whether a return to Elland Road will come but the midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign and left a champion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Sam Greenwood The attacking midfielder impressed on loan at Preston North End, who like Middlesbrough last season have an option to sign him permanently. But journalist Alan Nixon recently reported they aren't currently likely to trigger that option, with priorities elsewhere in Paul Heckingbottom's squad. | Getty Images Photo Sales