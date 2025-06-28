52 famous Leeds United fans awaiting Everton Premier League opener including current investor & Game of Thrones actor

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

A few well-known faces could be watching Leeds United in the Premier League next season.

Leeds United are officially back in the big time and less than two months away from their first game back in the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side host Everton on Monday August 18, with Elland Road expected to be packed out and at its very best under the late-summer sunshine.

With Sky Sports also broadcasting the game live, fans across the world will be able to watch the Whites kick off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign - and there will be a few well-known faces tuning in across the globe. As a one-club city with huge history and iconic players, Leeds are one of the country’s best-supported outfits and have their fair share of famous fans.

From current Premier League footballers to Hollywood stars, cricket legends to hit-making bands, Leeds are the team of some very famous faces. Below, the YEP takes a look at 52.

No reported net worth

1. Julian Barratt, Actor and Musician

No reported net worth | Getty Images

No reported net worth

2. Danny Howard

No reported net worth Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

No reported net worth

3. Dan Bradbury, Golfer

No reported net worth Photo: Luke Walker

Reported net worth - £1m

4. Rune Temte, Actor

Reported net worth - £1m | Getty Images for Disney

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Jack P Shepherd, Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

6. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Anthony Devlin

