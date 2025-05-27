Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has been overlooked for this summer's senior Italy international squad by manager Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti named his Azzurri squad this week ahead of World Cup qualifiers versus Norway and Moldova early next month but there was no recall for Leeds attacker Gnonto.

The 21-year-old contributed to 15 goals en route to Leeds' title-winning promotion from the Championship, scoring nine and assisting a further six.

Gnonto finished the campaign with a flourish, finding the net in each of Leeds' last three fixtures whilst also adding the assist for Manor Solomon's 91st-minute title-clinching goal at Plymouth Argyle on the final day.

The Italian was part of Spalletti-predecessor Roberto Mancini's plans whilst in charge of the national team, however, since the ex-Roma boss took charge, senior opportunities have been limited.

Instead, Spalletti has called into the squad Serie A capocannoniere (top goalscorer) Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori, ex-Everton striker Moise Kean, Riccardo Orsolini, Daniel Maldini and Lorenzo Lucca as attacking options.

Gnonto will instead join up with Carmine Nunziata's Under-21 group for this summer's European Championships in Slovakia.

He has featured prominently for the Azzurrini over the past two seasons and will enter the tournament as one of the Italy's star names, alongside the likes of Tommaso Baldanzi and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Gnonto's inclusion means he will likely go head-to-head with a Leeds teammate as Italy have been drawn against Mateo Joseph's Spain in Group A.

Leeds' promotion to the Premier League could aid Gnonto in his bid to return to the senior Italy setup for whom he has won 13 caps, the last of which coming in September 2023.