Leeds United’s stance on the 21-year-old striker remains unchanged.

Real Betis are reportedly considering other striker targets after so far being unable to meet Leeds United’s demands for Mateo Joseph.

Betis have been heavily linked with interest in Joseph once again this summer, having seen a £10million bid rejected in January. The 21-year-old did not start a single league game from the point of that offer until May, with teammate Joel Piroe enjoying a rich vein of goalscoring form on his way to the 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot.

Joseph has since openly admitted a desire to play more - something virtually everyone in his position would echo - and a fresh report from Spain has provided an update on links to Betis. Local newspaper Diario de Sevilla claim there remains a sizable gap between what the La Liga club can afford and what Elland Road chiefs demand.

The YEP understands Joseph is not considered a player up for sale and Leeds would only consider a serious offer for the Spain Under-21 international, which Diario de Sevilla suggests will have to exceed €10m (£8.6m). Betis, however, are only happy to pay up to €8m (£6.8m) and with negotiations seemingly at an impasse, they have started to look elsewhere.

Wolves forward Fabio Silva is named as a potential alternative, with the 22-year-old impressing on loan at eventually relegated side Las Palmas last season, albeit the report suggests he could cost more than Joseph anyway. Ultimately, Leeds’ stance will remain unchanged until an offer good enough to change it arrives, with no pressure to cash in and a contract running until 2028.

What has Mateo Joseph said about his Leeds United future?

While many of his club-level teammates have been away on holiday over the past few weeks, Joseph’s season continued at the UEFA Under-21 European Championships. The striker scored one goal in three appearances for Spain before quarter-final defeat to England on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of that meeting with the nation he has previously represented, Joseph told Spanish media his future wasn’t yet clear but there is a desire for more football, having largely played a supporting role at Leeds. “The lack of clarity about my future doesn’t affect me,” Joseph told AS as he prepares to face England. “I’m very focused on the tournament, and I’ll have to talk to Leeds, with whom I haven’t yet.

“Then whatever has to happen will happen, which is certainly the best thing for everyone. I’ll be ready for the opportunities they give me, wherever they may be. We achieved our goal as a team, but I personally want to be more involved in the final stretch of the season. I think I need more participation to continue developing as a player.

“The season has just ended, and we have to stop and evaluate. We’ve been promoted to the Premier League. We’ll see what the club says, but I want to play more to continue growing. We’ll see what happens. For now, I’m focused on the European Championship, and my goal next year is to be more involved.”