Leeds United promotion hero Gjanni Alioski has gone full circle in sealing a summer transfer switch back to his former side.

North Macedonia international star Alioski joined Leeds from Swiss club Lugano in July 2017 and went on to spend four years with the Whites whom he helped to promotion as Championship champions in the summer of 2020.

After his contract at Elland Road expired, Alioski joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in July 2021 and spent the following campaign with the club before joining Turkish outfit Fenerbache on a season-long loan.

Alioski, though, has now gone full circle and rejoined Swiss side FC Lugano who have snapped up the 33-year-old on a two-year deal with the option for a further year.

The left back makes the move on a free transfer having become a free agent this summer.