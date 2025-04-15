Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Tottenham Hotspur winger has enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are expected to face Premier League competition for the permanent signing of Manor Solomon this summer as a fresh report on the winger’s future emerges.

Solomon is coming towards the end of an excellent debut campaign at Elland Road, having joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Long-term fitness issues, described by Daniel Farke as a lengthy ‘injury CV’, hampered the 25-year-old’s immediate impact but since coming into the starting line-up he has cemented himself as first-choice on the left, with eight goals and nine assists in 35 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Israeli has been directly involved in all of Leeds’ last three goals, providing assists against Middlesbrough and Preston while also scoring in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the latter. The resulting six points have greatly improved the Whites’ chances of promotion, which would therefore increase hope of a permanent Elland Road switch.

Leeds will be expected to explore a permanent purchase of Solomon if promoted, given his Premier League experience and suitability for the current style of play, but a report from Football.London suggests talks might not be straightforward. They suggest interest in the tricky winger is building amid a season not only of goals and assists, but of maintained fitness levels.

They claim Solomon could be left with ‘plenty to think about’ this summer, with the expectation being there will be plenty of suitors both in England and abroad. Leeds would hold an advantage over any European rivals, given the player made clear his desire to stay in England when turning down Spanish top-flight side Getafe last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Leeds United sign Manor Solomon permanently this summer?

But Premier League side Everton have recently been linked with interest in Solomon, whose reported £15million asking price could be increased if a bidding war were to unfold. Football.London also float the prospect of manager Ange Postecoglou being replaced at Spurs, with any new head coach likely keen to take a look at the winger before making any decisions.

But they also add that an excellent individual campaign has boosted Leeds’ chances of signing Solomon, with the winger expected to ‘certainly consider’ a permanent return so long as Elland Road hosts Premier League football next season. He will certainly have a big role in deciding that with just four games left to retain a top-two spot.

"I love it here,” Solomon recently told The Athletic of his Leeds loan spell. "I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager. Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here.

“All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here. You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open."

Your next Leeds United read: Why Whites may still have advantage over Man Utd in £25m transfer race