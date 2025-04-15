Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has spoken publicly about what was said in the post-match huddle on the pitch after losing to Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

The Blades fell five points behind automatic promotion rivals Leeds United and Burnley after the outcome of Saturday lunchtime's Championship fixtures with only four matches of the regular season remaining.

Leeds have subsequently been given a 98 per cent chance of finishing in the top two by data experts Opta and could clinch a spot in the top flight before the final day on May 3, if they take care of business themselves and other results go their way.

Sheffield United threw away a one-goal lead in Devon last Saturday, conceding late goals to Plymouth's Ryan Hardie and Muhamed Tijani, all but ending their hopes of going up automatically this season.

At full-time, before a clash between Wilder and Plymouth players inside the Home Park tunnel, the Blades manager gathered his players on the pitch and delivered what appeared to be a dressing down.

Wilder has now clarified what was said on the pitch, via the YEP's sister title Sheffield Star: “That we have to own this last week. We have to take responsibility. We were in a fabulous position after the Coventry game.

“We have to go over and recognise the support coming down here. I thought they were outstanding all afternoon. They’ll be extremely disappointed, annoyed, angry and all stuff like that. I totally get that, and I’ve got no issue about that.

"It’s not been a great week, there’s no getting away from that, but it’s not a time for pointing fingers and chucking arms up in the air.

“The culture is to fight and dig in, and we’re going to have to fight and dig in. I talked about having a big week," Wilder added.

The Blades host relegation-threatened Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Friday afternoon, hours before Leeds visit Oxford United in what could be a pivotal fixture for the Championship promotion race as a whole.

A fourth successive defeat for Wilder's men would leave Leeds requiring four points from their four remaining fixtures to guarantee promotion.