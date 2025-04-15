Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United youngster has gone on trial at Sheffield Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Northern Ireland youth international Owen Grainger has spent time on trial with Wednesday, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Star's report states Grainger appeared for the Owls' Under-21 side in a 1-1 draw against Brentford 'B' this week.

"Grainger made a number of saves in the game and is believed to be out of contract in the coming months. He has spent time out on loan in senior football with hometown club Bridlington Town in the Northern Premier League and has regularly played in higher age groups for Leeds - including regular time on the bench in their Premier League 2 campaign this season," the YEP's sister title reported.

Grainger was one of four trialists for the Hillsborough club, who secured an impressive result against the Bees' reserve side, which featured a number of fringe first-teamers, including the likes of back-up goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson, £14 million defender Michael Kayode, injury-returnee Rico Henry, Danish international Mathias Jensen and highly-rated Brazilian teen Gustavo Nunes.

The Leeds 'keeper may well be seeking opportunities elsewhere after United signed Australian stopper Robbie Cook during the winter transfer window for an undisclosed fee. The 18-year-old joined from Perth Glory but is yet to make an appearance for the Under-21 side at Elland Road.

Leeds U21s' current first-choice 'keeper appears to be either Scotland youth international Rory Mahady or Harry Christy, while back-up Darryl Ombang has joined Hartlepool United on loan for the remainder of the season.

Grainger is currently a second year scholar at Leeds and yet to be offered a professional deal.