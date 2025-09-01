Leeds United have been linked with their 2024/25 loanee all summer but appear to be looking elsewhere.

Title-winning Leeds United loanee Manor Solomon looks set to secure a Premier League loan switch to Crystal Palace, according to reports.

Solomon played a vital role in Leeds’ 2024/25 Championship title triumph, with 10 goals and 12 assists in 39 league games while on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The 26-year-old produced a number of decisive moments in that 100-point campaign, not least the final-day added-time winner at Plymouth Argyle that ensured the trophy went to West Yorkshire.

Leeds have been linked with interest in bringing Solomon back to Elland Road all summer and remain in the market for wide reinforcements right up until this evening’s 7pm transfer deadline. But focus in LS11 is more on a right-sided attacker with creative spark who can also operate in central areas.

Solomon’s future has been uncertain all summer, with some reports touting him for a spot in Thomas Frank’s Spurs squad while others have suggested he will leave. The latter scenario now looks more likely to happen with Sky Sports reporting on a prospective loan move to Crystal Palace.

Selhurst Park only emerged as a potential destination for Solomon earlier in the day but with business able to move quickly on deadline day, a temporary switch looks to have progressed. Sky Sports claim there is growing confidence at Palace a season-long move can be finalised before today’s 7pm deadline.

Palace are now looking to finalise a move for the Israeli international, with Spurs’ stance seemingly softening amid a raft of attacking arrivals. Frank’s side completed the £51m signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig last week and have agreed a deal to take Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds United transfer latest with Harry Wilson targeted

Should Solomon secure a move to Selhurst Park, he could be due back at Elland Road in December when Leeds host Palace at Elland Road. That will no doubt be an emotional moment for the winger, who enjoyed a memorable campaign in West Yorkshire and left a Championship title winner.

While Leeds remained admirers of Solomon all summer, a return to West Yorkshire never appeared close with recruitment chiefs focused elsewhere. Even on Monday, with just hours of the window remaining and attacking reinforcements desperately needed, a prospective move to Elland Road never emerged.

Leeds are still in the market for attacking quality and the YEP understands they have identified Fulham’s Harry Wilson as a late-summer target. The 28-year-old is currently in Cardiff with his Wales teammates and a flight is booked from Cardiff to Leeds Bradford Airport for this afternoon.

Wilson is into the final year of his Fulham contract and so reports of a loan offer being rejected by Fulham make sense, given it would likely mean them losing him for free in 12 month’s time. Craven Cottage chiefs will want money for the winger if they are to sanction any kind of exit before 7pm.