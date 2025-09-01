All the key information on Leeds United’s deadline-day transfer target Harry Wilson.

Leeds United could look to increase their Welsh contingent with a late-window move for Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

The YEP reported earlier today on interest in Wilson, with recruitment chiefs working until the window’s final hours to grant Daniel Farke his wish of attacking reinforcements. Leeds have missed out on the likes of Igor Paixão and Facundo Buonanotte earlier in the summer and now have just hours to get a deal over the line, be it Wilson or someone else.

Leeds fans will likely be more aware of Wilson than some other targets from across Europe, given his status as a Premier League regular and previous opponent of the Whites. But with interest in a possible last-ditch move heating up, the YEP has all you need to know on the Welshman below.

Who is Harry Wilson?

Wrexham-born Wilson certainly fits the positional profile Leeds were looking for in the window’s final days, with much of his recent football coming on on the right-wing or in a more central attacking role. The 28-year-old has been with Fulham since 2021 - initially joining on loan in the Championship - and played at least 27 games in each of his four full seasons at Craven Cottage.

In three full Premier League seasons, Wilson has registered 12 goals and 10 assists for Fulham, a lot of which have come off the bench, particularly in recent years. The attacking midfielder has featured in all three league games so far this campaign, starting once.

Wilson’s only other permanent home was Anfield, with the Wales international a product of the Liverpool academy, albeit he made just two cup appearances. The vast majority of that time was instead spent out on loan at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth, Cardiff City and then Fulham.

Leeds fans will no doubt remember Wilson’s loan spell at Derby, which came during the 2018/19 season in which Frank Lampard’s side ignited a fierce rivalry with Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites. Indeed, the on-loan Liverpool youngster scored during his side’s 4-2 play-off semi-final win at Elland Road.

What’s been said about Harry Wilson?

As a Wales international, Wilson will already be accustomed to playing with a core of Leeds players including Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Dan James. The winger made his international debut aged just 16 and has continued to play regularly, winning 62 caps and scoring an impressive 14 goals.

Six of those goals have come in the 12 months since Craig Bellamy took charge, with Wilson’s international influence growing under the former Manchester City and Liverpool winger. And after a match-winning penalty against Montenegro in October last year, the Leeds target was subject to huge praise from his national team boss.

“He’s so good, so good,” Bellamy said. “You can use him in so many different areas. It's his timing. He can get into so many different areas of the pitch. He's so intelligent, he's like a footballers' footballer. I knew he was a good player, I was there when he made his debut and I've watched him from afar, but when you get the opportunity to work with someone at close range, he's so good, such a talented footballer.

“Probably the way we play, he benefits massively. You see a real talent. When I'm watching him, I'm just like: ‘Wow‘. I know it's not for everyone to recognise and pay big importance to it but watch him without the ball, how he presses, intensity, sprint distances. I knew that when I came into the job. We're just seeing the talent he has.”