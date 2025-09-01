Expected key new Leeds United rivals have shelled out £23.4m to sign a new international striker.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Wolves have completed a £23.4m move for a new international striker in a deadline day deal.

Wolves finished last season’s Premier League campaign in fifth place and the club have since lost the services of star men Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City.

The Molineux outfit have also endured a poor start to the new season, failing to take a single point from their first three games and sitting bottom of the very early table.

Wolves, though, have now bolstered their attacking ranks with a big deadline day signing, completing a £23.4m deal to sign six-foot-six Nigeria international striker Tolu Arokodare from Genk on a four-year deal.

Arokodare, 24, won last season’s Belgian Pro League Golden Boot after scoring 21 goals.