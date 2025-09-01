Leeds United have until 7pm this evening to add more firepower to the squad which boss Daniel Farke has called for.

Leeds United are making a late deadline day move for a Fulham attacker with international experience and more than 100 Premier League appearances.

The Whites wanted to bolster Daniel Farke's attack with a right winger who could also play inside but were left frustrated last week when Chelsea hijacked their move for Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte.

With hours remaining in the summer transfer window, Leeds have now set their sights on Fulham man Harry Wilson.

The Wales international of 62 caps has played 123 times in the English top flight, scoring 19 goals and adding 14 assists. He has played the vast majority of his football on the right wing but has also featured on the left and in a central attacking role.

Leeds have been crying out for a set-piece taker and Wilson would tick that box.

The 28-year-old started the opening game of the Premier League season for Fulham and came off the bench in their subsequent games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Fulham have reached a £22m agreement with Chelsea to sign 19-year-old Tyrique George to add to their group of wingers.

Target’s ‘world-class shooting’ hailed

Currently in Cardiff with the Wales squad preparing for this month's games against Kazakhstan and Canada, Wilson could make his way to Thorp Arch this afternoon to complete a move.

Starting his career in the youth ranks at Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp praised his 'world-class shooting' but felt his link-up play needed improvement, Wilson spent time on loan with Crewe, Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Fulham. He then made a permanent move to Craven Cottage.

Wilson scored and set one up for Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-final win over Leeds at Elland Road in 2019 and hit the net for Fulham in a 2023 victory over the Whites.

The winger would add to a strong Welsh presence at Elland Road, competing with his international team-mate Dan James for the right-wing berth.

Farke has often made it known how much he admires his Welsh contingent, which also includes keeper Karl Darlow, first-choice centre-back Joe Rodon and club captain Ethan Ampadu.

The YEP understands that suggestions linking Leeds with a rejected loan approach for Emi Buendia of Aston Villa are wide of the mark.

As we reported earlier today the club rated the chances of a move for the Argentine as slim.