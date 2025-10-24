Leeds United delivered transfer blow and loanee praised

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as teh Whites prepare for the January transfer window.

Leeds United received a major boost earlier this week when promising young striker Harry Gray put pen-to-paper on a new contract - but now the Whites may be facing a battle to retain the services of another academy star.

After months of speculation over his long-term future at Elland Road, 17-year-old striker Gray agreed a new contract that Leeds will hope will bring an end to talk of a move elsewhere and allow them to get the best out of a player that is highly-rated within all levels of the club.

Gray has already made his senior debut after appearing as a late substitute in a 6-0 win against then-Championship rivals Stoke City during the final weeks of last season and was an unused substitute in a Premier League win at Wolves and the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday. He will now hope to work his way into Daniel Farke’s first-team ranks on a regular basis after committing his future to the club.

However, another Whites prospect is now attracting major attention after the Daily Mail reported Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are both showing interest in 16-year-old midfielder Sam Alker. The England youth international has been a regular for the Whites Under-18s side and will hope to progress towards the Under-21s setup this season.

The report claims Leeds have offered professional terms to the youngster but a deal is yet to be agreed and that means Alker would be free to join clubs across Europe - but will not be able to officially join them until he turns 18 in 2027. There is also confirmation clubs from across Europe have been watching the youngster’s progress - but it is Dortmund and Leverkusen that have been ‘paying particular attention’ to the midfielder.

Whites man impressing on loan

Joe Gelhardt notched a late winner for Hull City. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has been praised for his latest performance for loan club Hull City as the Tigers continue to push for a Championship play-off spot.

Gelhardt agreed to a season-long switch to Hull during the summer transfer window and has scored four goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions during the first two and a half months of his time as a Tiger. After scoring and providing an assist in his side’s home win against Leicester City earlier this week, Gelhardt was praised by Championship pundit Sam Parkin.

He told the Championship Predictions show: “I thought they were brilliant for 45 minutes, especially because McBurnie wasn’t available. You had Joseph down the middle, who, in terms of his work ethic, incredible. Gelhardt off one of the sides, really impressive.”

