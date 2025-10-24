Leeds United face a massive clash against West Ham tonight, ahead of which stats experts Opta have made a huge Whites change in their new predicted final Premier League table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are approaching tonight’s visit of the second-bottom Hammers sat three points above the dropzone after eight games played.

Leeds, though, would have been just one point clear of the bottom three had West Ham taken the opportunity to close in on the teams above them with a victory from Monday night’s visit of Brentford.

They didn’t - the Irons instead producing an awful display as they suffered another fresh blow of a 2-0 defeat which left them second-bottom and four points behind tonight’s hosts Leeds.

Leeds had opened the door for teams below them to make ground by falling to a 2-0 loss in last weekend’s first game back after the international break at Burnley - after which data experts Opta had Farke’s Whites finishing third-bottom in their new predicted final table and consequently going down.