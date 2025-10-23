Leeds United fans will love these comments about Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink

This Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink tale will make Leeds United fans smile

Crysencio Summerville has revealed how Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink reached out to him while he was at Elland Road to help him with his game.

The Dutch forward signed for Leeds in 2020 from his boyhood club Feyenoord and made a name for himself in Yorkshire, scoring 20 goals before he left in 2024 to sign for West Ham United.

Speaking about his time at Leeds, Summerville says former Leeds striker Floyd-Hasselbaink contacted him to advise him about his performances.

“Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink is someone else I admire,” Summerville said, speaking to West Ham’s club website. “When I was at Leeds he reached out to me and gave me some feedback, and since then we’ve connected on social media as well. The Leeds fans called me 'Jimmy' at first, which I was confused about until I realised it was after him!”

The legendary Netherlands international knows all about what it takes to be a success at Elland Road, scoring over 30 goals in a two-year spell at the end of the 90s before going on to sign for Atletico Madrid.

Floyd-Hasselbaink then returned to England with Chelsea for a club record £15m fee in 2000 and was prolific for the Blues. He scored 87 goals in 177 appearances at Stamford Bridge in four years at the club before moving to Middlesbrough.

Summerville also spoke highly about another iconic Dutch player while speaking about the players he admires most, as well as about his background on the West Ham club website.

“I’m also really proud of being Dutch, and some of my biggest role models growing up had a similar background to me,” the West Ham forward said. “Clarence Seedorf is someone I really looked up to. He was born in Suriname and went on to be a legend for the Netherlands. I think he deserves more respect than he gets, actually, because he won pretty much everything there is to win as a player.

“I’m very proud of my Surinamese heritage. I love the food and the people there, and as soon as you step off the plane, things feel different. I can’t really describe it!”

