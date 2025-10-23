The latest Leeds United transfer rumours as the winter window nears.

Leeds United youngster Harry Gray penned a new contract a few days ago, and since then, the club’s stance on his future has been made clear. With Premier League clubs battling strict Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) many sides have let go of their young players who count as pure profit if they came through the academy.

And with the Whites reported to be wary of breaking these rules, it has been rumoured that Gray could make way to help the club balance the books and not have to worry about breaking the rules that others have in the last few seasons.

But it has now been reported that Leeds are not considering letting go of Gray like they did with his brother Archie, to relieve the pressure of PSR, according to BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope.

Speaking on this issue, Pope said: “The intention is that Harry sees his future at Leeds, who will hope to have secured another season in the Premier League and are not worrying about having to sell the family silver to stay within PSR parameters.”

It is a big boost for the Leeds fans who were very disappointed to see Archie Gray leave the club in a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur last season.

And there were positive signs this week as Harry signed a ‘long-term deal’ according to the club, as the 17-year-old put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

The club signed the statement announcing this new deal off by saying: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Harry on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming seasons.”

Leeds youngster eyed by European giants

After one youngster in Harry Gray signed a new deal this week, it appears some high-profile suitors have an interest in a different young Leeds prospect.

Under-18s Attacking midfielder Sam Alker has impressed in the youth setup and played in every U18 Premier League game so far this campaign.

Now it is being reported by The Mail that German giants Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are considering moves for the 16-year-old.

However, even though both clubs could lay down the groundwork and scout the player, as of this moment, he is still too young to sign for a foreign side. Any deal to take Alker away from Elland Road would have to wait until he turns 18.

