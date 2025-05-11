Leeds United will be interested to hear the defender’s thoughts if reports of transfer interest are true.

Leeds United have been boosted in their pursuit of defender Leonardo Balerdi with the reported transfer target refusing to rule out a summer exit from Marseille.

Reports earlier this month linked Balerdi with a move to Leeds, who will prioritise signing defensive reinforcements as part of a busy summer preparing for their Premier League return. At present, there is no natural, senior cover for right-sided centre-back Joe Rodon and journalist Alan Nixon named Marseille’s Argentinian international as a possible option.

Nixon claimed Balerdi had been identified as a key target for Leeds, with scouts believed to have been in attendance during some recent Marseille matches while a move for the 26-year-old could cost around £20million. Interestingly, the defender is thought to be open to experiencing the Premier League and The Mirror now report he could be considering his future.

The report details how Elland Road recruitment chiefs are planning for a ‘major summer splurge’, with Balerdi of interest to Leeds and Serie A outfit AS Roma. The in-demand Marseille defender was also quizzed on his plans for the summer over the weekend and certainly left the door ajar, insisting no major decisions will be taken until the French side secure Champions League qualification.

"I say it every year: I’m very happy in Marseille, I feel good,” Balerdi said, as quoted by The Mirror. “I’ve always said I’d like to bring something back here to Marseille and I still have that goal, now, I have to focus on the last match.

“After that, we’ll see about the transfer window but I haven’t looked at the offers. After that, I don’t know. I’d like the team to be in the Champions League and then I’ll ask myself about my future.”

Balerdi’s comments will do little to dispel speculation surrounding his future and interest will only intensify as the summer transfer window closes in, not only from Leeds but across Europe. And it appears Marseille could already be laying the groundwork to source their own replacement, should a move to Elland Road, Roma or anywhere else come to fruition.

A report from French outlet Foot Mercato on Saturday claimed defensive reinforcements will be a ‘priority project’ at the Stade Velodrome this summer, with Marseille eyeing a number of possible options. Among those names are Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte and £21m-rated RC Lens star Facundo Medina.

There is no suggestion any such arrivals would come in as a direct replacement for Balerdi, but Marseille’s eagerness to have defensive targets lined up might suggest they are planning for change in that position. Roberto De Zerbi’s side face Stade Rennais in their final game of the season next weekend with Champions League football all but secure, following which the reported Leeds target can start thinking about his future.

