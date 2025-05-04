Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United will look to sign competition for centre-back Joe Rodon this summer.

Leeds United will look to bolster their defensive options this summer with reports emerging of interest in Olympique de Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi.

Full focus can now turn to the summer transfer window following confirmation of Leeds’ Championship title triumph, with Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle securing top spot. Daniel Farke’s side spent much of the game below Burnley after going 1-0 down but goals from Willy Gnonto and Manor Solomon - the latter coming deep into added-time - turned the tide to spark wild celebrations.

Farke is already in conversation with Elland Road recruitment chiefs ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer, with reinforcements needed across several key positions. Among the top priorities is centre-back cover and journalist Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon page on links to Balerdi.

He claims Balerdi has been identified as a key target ahead of Leeds’ top-flight return, with scouts in attendance at recent Marseille games to keep tabs on the 26-year-old, who is also thought to be open to a Premier League move. And it is believed £20million could be enough for prospective suitors to prise the defender away from the Stade Velodrome.

Balerdi is enjoying an excellent campaign at Marseille, who he hopes to lead towards Champions League qualification. The Argentinian has been a rock at the back of Roberto De Zerbi’s side all season and with just three matches to play, they are a point ahead of fourth place with a game in hand on their rivals.

Who is Leeds United transfer target Leonardo Balerdi?

Argentinian Balerdi rose through the ranks at Boca Juniors before making his big move to Europe in 2019, joining German outfit Borussia Dortmund and initially playing for their reserves. The defender wasn’t able to enjoy regular first-team football, however, and was sent on loan to Marseille a year later.

Balerdi did play regularly on loan at Marseille and that move was made permanent via the triggering of a €15m permanent clause in July 2021, with the centre-back signing a five-year contract. Since then, he has become a pivotal figure in France, taking on the role of captain and leading his side towards Champions League qualification, and has also returned to the Argentina national team picture.

As a right-footed defender, Balerdi would offer much-needed cover and competition for Joe Rodon, who is currently Leeds’ only natural senior option on that side. Fortunately, the Welshman has been ever-present this season but greater depth is certainly needed, with another experienced option seemingly being eyed.

That will come as bad news for De Zerbi, who looks set to secure Champions League football in his first campaign as Marseille boss. The Italian admitted earlier this season he prays Balerdi will continue to go under the radar in the hope other clubs don’t take notice.

“Balerdi? I hope that the big European teams don’t realise that he exists,” he said, via Get French Football News. “I say every night before going to sleep that I am happy that he is going under the radar of the big teams. He is an extraordinary player.”

