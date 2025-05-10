Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a Leeds United promotion message.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a Leeds United promotion message - with the help of a fellow leader.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions following a final day 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle which proved the icing on the cake to automatic promotion which had already been sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 150,000 people then turned out for the club’s title-winning parade on Bank Holiday Monday - and the club’s top-flight return has now been saluted by two PMs.

In a clip shared by the Official Prime Minister’s social media, Starmer met with Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss strengthening the country’s partnership with Norway and working with allies to deliver national and economic security for British people.

Highlighting the clear global reach of the Whites - Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store - himself a Leeds fan - said: “We welcome British troops training in Norway in the winter conditions. Then we have a few other interests. Keir was just congratulating me. Leeds United has made it to the Premier League after one year.”

Starmer replied with: “So I have to say again, congratulations to Leeds on getting promoted.”