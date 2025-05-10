Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Solomon dazzled on a season-long loan at Leeds from Tottenham.

Manor Solomon has made a declaration about his future in a message to Leeds United’s supporters with an admission.

Israel international winger Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer as he looked to build up regular game time following injury troubles.

It meant Solomon signing off from his loan spell in the ultimate style and the winger has now penned a message to United’s fans - declaring that he does not know what his future holds.

Solomon, though, has admitted that whatever happens, Leeds United will now forever be in his heart.

Taking to his Instagram page, Solomon wrote: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.

“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.

“Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season.

“We are the champions!”