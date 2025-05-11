Leeds United star makes play-offs revelation in Vegas trip explainer with 'stipulation'
Whites striker Patrick Bamford has explained the background to Leeds United’s end of season trip to Las Vegas with a play-offs revelation.
Already promoted Leeds sealed the Championship title on last Saturday’s final day of the season which was followed by the club’s open top bus parade through the city centre on Bank Holiday Monday.
The celebrations, though, then continued for the Leeds squad who then flew out to Las Vegas, from where Bamford conducted an interview with CBS Sports Golazo.
Asked about the Vegas trip, Bamford revealed that United’s American owners had planned to fly the squad there last summer in the event of winning the play-off final against Southampton.
One year on, the “stipulation” remained with the squad now able to enjoy their trip as Championship champions.
“It was one of the stipulations to be fair,” said Bamford, asked about the Vegas trip and if the club’s owners took them there.
"Obviously we have got the American owners now. They were keen last year to take us to Vegas if we won the play-offs but it didn't materialise.
"Obviously all the players and even the staff and (chairman) Paraag (Marathe) were quite keen to push it this year so we are here now."