Leeds United’s squad flew out to Las Vegas for end of season celebrations.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites striker Patrick Bamford has explained the background to Leeds United’s end of season trip to Las Vegas with a play-offs revelation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations, though, then continued for the Leeds squad who then flew out to Las Vegas, from where Bamford conducted an interview with CBS Sports Golazo.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Asked about the Vegas trip, Bamford revealed that United’s American owners had planned to fly the squad there last summer in the event of winning the play-off final against Southampton.

One year on, the “stipulation” remained with the squad now able to enjoy their trip as Championship champions.

“It was one of the stipulations to be fair,” said Bamford, asked about the Vegas trip and if the club’s owners took them there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously we have got the American owners now. They were keen last year to take us to Vegas if we won the play-offs but it didn't materialise.

"Obviously all the players and even the staff and (chairman) Paraag (Marathe) were quite keen to push it this year so we are here now."