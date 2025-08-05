Rodrigo Muniz sends pre-season message amid Leeds United transfer links

Leeds United are believed to be keen to add a striker to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has already stressed the need for new attacking additions during the final month of what has been a hectic summer transfer window.

As it stands, only former Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha has joined the Whites attacking ranks since last season’s Championship title win and both Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt have returned from loan spells elsewhere. However, both players are expected to move on and there are doubts over the future of Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph and that could mean Farke will head into the new Premier League season with just Nmecha and Joel Piroe at his disposal.

There have been links with the likes of Roma star Artem Dovbyk and former Newcastle United frontman Callum Wilson, who has since joined new Premier League rivals West Ham United. However, it is Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz that is believed to be at the top of the agenda for Farke and the Elland Road hierarchy and there have been links with the Brazilian on a number of occasions in the last month.

Muniz has not publicly commented on his future at Craven Cottagers and Fulham are believed to be determined to retain his services ahead of the final four weeks of the summer transfer window. The Brazilian has featured throughout their pre-season schedule and delivered a short social media message as the new Premier League season draws ever closer. Posting on Instagram, he posted several training photos with the caption: “Focused and up for it!”

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United’s need for attacking additions?

TEAM SELECTION: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Speaking after Saturday’s friendly draw with Villarreal, the Whites boss said: "We are not naive. We know that even in comparison to our Championship offence you could say that we are not much improved. We know in the offence we are not ready for Premier League level. We've proven we can be ready for one game and for that I am not too concerned at the moment as it stands.

"I know especially with the offence, in the last bit you can add some quality. Of course as a manager you want all the players available on the first day of pre-season and to have training sessions with them because they need to adapt to the group and the principles. The shorter the time is to the first game the more difficult it is to integrate them and make them fully ready and up to speed. For that we still have time. We know we need additions to that. I also know we all together and our key people who are responsible for spending the money are trying everything to make these additions as quick as possible.

"We are two weeks away from the first game. I can't guarantee that for the first game everything is really ready and we are fully equipped. We definitely have to make sure that latest after the first international break we have really a competitive squad for the Premier League. We are not anxious but fully aware we need to do something."

