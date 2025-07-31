Leeds United’s midfield is in pretty good shape already following the arrivals of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach.

Former Burnley captain and top-scorer Josh Brownhill could reportedly be open to joining Leeds United this summer, following confirmation of his Turf Moor exit.

Brownhill became a free agent following the expiration of his Burnley contract last month, with the 29-year-old confirming earlier this week he will seek a fresh challenge. The forward-thinking midfielder scored an impressive 18 goals in the Championship last season and was named captain by manager Scott Parker.

FourFourTwo report that Brownhill is now weighing up his next move, with the free agent an ‘admirer’ of Daniel Farke’s set up. It’s not clear if a move to Elland Road is on the cards, however, with Leeds already well-stocked in midfield following the arrivals of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach for a combined £32million.

Brownhill is thought to be open to joining one of Burnley’s 2025/26 Premier League rivals, while a move to Europe cannot be ruled out either. The experienced midfielder is also believed to have been the subject of a lucrative and ambitious contract offer from recently-relegated Leicester City.

While the former Clarets man, who played home and away against Leeds last season, might be open to joining Farke’s squad, a move appears unlikely at present. Midfield reinforcements were an early-summer priority for recruitment chiefs but that position has been bulked out following the arrivals of Longstaff and Stach, who join Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka in the middle of the park.

Daniel Farke on Leeds United’s midfield options

"I spoke about what we have lost in midfield, especially Joe Rothwell but also Josuha Guilavogui and yes, we brought Sean Longstaff in and also wanted one more addition," Farke said of his midfield options while out in Germany. "And we all got the feeling Anton Stach is a top class guy, he can play various positions across the midfield, has also played a lot as a centre-back, if needed.

"I don't want to speak too much about various positions right now. So for me, it's important that the core bones of the group are there right now. So that means the central defence, also the central midfield is more or less sorted. But in all the other positions we're still looking if we can improve the squad. I'm happy with the guys who are around.”

Leeds’ current focus is further forward, with first-team additions needed out wide and upfront. An ambitious pursuit of Feyenoord star Igor Paixão almost came off, but for Marseille to match the Whites’ offer and eventually win out, thanks in part to their ability to offer Champions League football.

A number of high-ranking Leeds officials, and even new signing Lucas Perri, spoke with Paixão last weekend in a bid to convince him Elland Road was the place to be. But the winger’s camp recently told the YEP that Marseille’s offer of top-level European football helped sway a ‘very difficult’ decision.

Farke is also keen to get a top-quality No.9 through the door with continued interest in Rodrigo Muniz, for whom Leeds saw a £32m bid rejected by Premier League rivals Fulham earlier this summer. The Brazilian remains a possible option but according to reports this week, competition could arrive from Newcastle United if they miss out on other striker targets.