The latest Leeds United and Premier League news as the new season gets closer.

One of Leeds’ main targets for the summer window has been Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz but a new club is eyeing up a move for the Brazilian.

Champions League side Newcastle United are desperate for offensive reinforcements, having been rejected by a number of targets this summer and star man Alexander Isak is pushing for a move away from Tyneside.

That has led to the Magpies enquiring about the availability of Muniz as the club plan for life after Isak, reports the Daily Mail.

They say that only an ‘informal enquiry’ has taken place, which will please Leeds fans and the London side have communicated a potential £40m fee for the 24-year-old.

Leeds have already had a bid lower than this rejected in the window, as Fulham stated that the player is not for sale but with the big money Newcastle might receive for Isak, they could be willing to meet that hefty asking price.

Muniz scored eight Premier League goals in 31 appearances last season and was second choice to Raul Jimenez throughout for Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Sunderland make statement by signing Xhaka

In a deal many thought would not be possible, one of Leeds’ biggest rivals for survival next season have completed the signing of hugely experienced Switzerland international Granit Xhaka.

The Black Cats will pay an initial £13m with the potential for £4m extra in add-ons. The Swiss captain has signed a three-year deal with the club.

On signing for Sunderland, Xhaka said: "I'm very proud to be here. When I spoke to the club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have.

"It's exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling. We are back to where this club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history.

"I feel that I'm ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well."

The former Arsenal midfielder adds a wealth of Premier League experience to a squad that lacks it. Xhaka made 297 appearances at Arsenal, winning two FA Cups and briefly captained the side before leaving for Germany in 2023.

In the Bundesliga, Xhaka played a key role in winning Bayer Leverkusen’s first title in 2024 and even came 16th in the Ballon d’Or rankings in the same year, having impressed so much for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Semedo leaves Wolves as a free agent

A team Leeds will be hoping to struggle at the bottom of the Premier League next season is Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have confirmed that key player in recent seasons, Nelson Semedo, has left the club.

On the expiry of his deal, the Portuguese full-back has left the Molineux in what will be a blow for Vitor Pereira as they lose one of their leaders on the pitch.

In the goodbye message on the club’s website, Wolves said: “Thank you, Nelson.

“Nelson Semedo will be remembered at Wolves for his consistent and reliable performances on the pitch, and quiet, humble and hardworking application and leadership off it,” along with detail on his time at the club.

He is now assessing his options for the future with Turkish clubs interested in him, according to Fabrizio Romano.