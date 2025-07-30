24 Premier League players Leeds United could sign on loan including Daniel Farke favourite & Arsenal stars

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United can take a maximum of two Premier League players on loan this summer.

Leeds United have completed an impressive chunk of their transfer business already this summer but key areas still need strengthening. With defence and midfield virtually boxed off on a first-team level, recruitment chiefs can be left to focus on those most difficult deals further forward, with marquee additions expected at left-wing and upfront.

Both will likely be big-money, permanent arrivals but any further additions could see Leeds dip into the loan market, with such options becoming more attainable later in the summer as parent clubs deem certain players surplus to requirements. They left it late to sign Manor Solomon last summer and that gamble paid dividends.

Leeds are permitted to sign a maximum of two players on loan from their 2025/26 Premier League rivals and a number of potentially exciting options could become available closer to September 1. Below, the YEP takes a look at 24 who were sent out temporarily last summer.

Position: Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Sevilla

1. Albert Sambi Lokonga - Arsenal

Position: Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Sevilla | Getty Images

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: FC Porto

2. Fabio Vieira - Arsenal

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: FC Porto | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Fulham

3. Reiss Nelson - Arsenal

Position: winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Fulham | AFP via Getty Images

Position: Left-back | 2024/25 Loan club: Nottingham Forest

4. Alex Moreno - Aston Villa

Position: Left-back | 2024/25 Loan club: Nottingham Forest | Getty Images

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Bayer Leverkusen

5. Emiliano Buendia - Aston Villa

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Bayer Leverkusen | Getty Images

Position: Winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Middlesbrough/Bologna

6. Samuel Iling-Junior - Aston Villa

Position: Winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Middlesbrough/Bologna Photo: Owen Humphreys

