Leeds United's on-loan forward has enjoyed an excellent loan move at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City forward Kyle Joseph expects a ‘conversation to be had’ this summer over a permanent move for Joe Gelhardt, who he is desperate to keep playing alongside.

Gelhardt joined Hull on a six-month loan in January having again found himself out of the first-team picture at Leeds United, where he played just 10 minutes of Championship football during the first-half of the season. The promise of regular action at the MKM Stadium has certainly been delivered and Ruben Selles’ side have a new fan favourite.

A tally of three goals in 13 league games means Gelhardt is already Hull’s third highest scorer this season and head coach Selles has made no secret of his desire to sign the on-loan Leeds man permanently this summer. And that feeling is shared by the playing squad, with Joseph doing his best to ensure a permanent deal is agreed.

"We've already told him, we've already said to him he's got to come back next year," Joseph told Hull Live of Gelhardt. "We're in his ear every day, me and Chaz [Charlie Hughes], but no, it's like he says, he loves it here, he's enjoying it, and that's the main thing. Sometimes enjoyment and how happy you are off the pitch means a lot to players, and I know it means a lot to 'Joff'.

“The summer's still quite a while away, and anything can happen, but I'm just glad he's doing really well for himself, and I'm just glad he's enjoying football here. He just laughs because he loves it here. There'll be something that happens in the summer, and I think there'll be a conversation to be had, and it'll be based on different things, but no, it'll be good to keep that close relationship with 'Joff' and, yes, fingers crossed he does come back."

Will Hull City sign Joe Gelhardt permanently?

The likelihood of such a move will likely rest on which division each of Leeds and Hull are in next season, with uncertain futures for both. Daniel Farke’s side are unlikely to stand in the young forward’s way if they are recruiting for Premier League football come summer, but all bets are off if they are consigned to another year of Championship football, with first-team exits expected.

Similarly, Hull’s ability to enter talks over a permanent deal hinge on their Championship survival, with the Tigers just two places and three points above the relegation zone. But for now, all involved will be happy to see Gelhardt enjoying his football again.

“He's obviously had a difficult time at Leeds in terms of the way that he hasn't really played much,” Joseph added. "When he has played, he's made a really good impact when he played in the Premier League, and I think he's probably found somewhere he can call home, where he feels appreciated and where he feels that he can come in and be himself, interact with the lads.

"I think that's massive because sometimes off-the-pitch stuff means a lot more, it means that you can offer a lot more on the pitch, and I think that's been the case with 'Joff'. He's been happy off the pitch, probably for the first time in a couple of years.”

