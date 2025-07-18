Leeds United transfer news round-up as new talks begin and Whites dealt blow

Your latest Leeds United transfer news in our round-up on the latest goings on at Elland Road

Leeds United have been dealt a blow with exactly one month to go until the start of the new Premier League season.

The Whites will take on Everton as Elland Road hosts its first top flight game in over two years on what will be the final fixture of the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign. There will be excitement and intrigue as several new faces make their competitive bows for Daniel Farke’s side after progress was made during the summer transfer window - but one of the Whites most recent additions has already been ruled out of Leeds clash with the Toffees.

There was a real sense of satisfaction when a £15 million move for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol was secured last month - but the Slovenia international will watch on from the sidelines when his new side take on David Moyes’ side as he serves a one-match ban that is hanging over from his time in Serie A.

Bijol received two yellow cards during the first half of a 3-2 home defeat against Fiorentina that brought a premature end to his final match for Udinese and he will now serve the subsequent one-match suspension after making the move to Elland Road. Bijol could now make his debut against Arsenal on August 23 - but as it stands, Farke will have to select from Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and new signing Sebastiaan Bornauw as his centre-back options for the opening game of the campaign.

Whites meet with Brazilian winger’s representatives

Leeds United met with Igor Paixão's representatives this week. | Getty Images

With a trio of defenders already secured in the form of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw and a free transfer signature of forward Lukas Nmecha sealed, Leeds are believed to be currently focusing their attention on boosting their midfield options.

However, other positions are being worked on and there is a belief the Elland Road hierarchy are looking to add a goalkeeper, striker and a winger to their ranks before their side face Everton in their opening game of the Premier League season.

It is the latter of those positions that has been the subject of one of the latest updates after the YEP exclusively revealed a Whites delegation had met with the representatives of Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão and have discussed the prospect of securing the services of the Brazilian star before the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United transfer plans assesses after Longstaff and Stach moves

Leeds United look to be closing in on a deal for Sean Longstaff. | Getty Images

Leeds will hope to officially confirm their fifth summer signing over the coming days after they agreed a deal in principle to sign Newcastle United midfielder and long-term transfer target Sean Longstaff. After being unsuccessful with three previous offers, the Whites hierarchy finally thrashed out an agreement with their Magpies counterparts earlier this week as a deal worth an initial £12 million with a possible £3 million to follow in add-ons was reached. Longstaff will complete a medical and should be confirmed as the latest addition to Daniel Farke’s Premier League squad over the coming days.

There are high hopes he will be joined by another midfielder after reports in Germany suggested the Whites were making progress in a deal for Hoffenheim star Anton Stach. Some reports have even suggested personal terms have been agreed with the Germany international - despite suggestions his club will only accept offers above £17 million for one of their prize assets. But what does the pursuit of Longstaff and Stach tell us about the Whites transfer policy ahead of their return to the Premier League?