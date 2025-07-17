Midfielder issues 12-word verdict on joining up with Leeds United teammates with vow
Whites midfielder Ilia Gruev has made a vow with a 12-word verdict upon returning to Leeds United pre-season training.
Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev made 28 appearances during the 2024-25 season to help Leeds to promotion as Championship champions, including playing every minute of his side’s last six games.
“No shortcuts”
After a brief rest, Gruev was then back in action for Bulgaria before finally being able to enjoy his summer break ahead of last week’s return to pre-season training;
United’s players were back in last Monday and Gruev has vowed that there will be ‘no shortcuts’ and only hard work in the build-up to United’s Premier League return.
Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev shared three photographs of himself back in action at Thorp Arch together with the words: “No shortcuts. Just sweat, focus and a lot of work. Let’s go.”
