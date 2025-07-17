Midfielder issues 12-word verdict on joining up with Leeds United teammates with vow

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:32 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 17:40 BST
A Leeds midfielder has issued a 12 word verdict on joining up with his Whites teammates.

Whites midfielder Ilia Gruev has made a vow with a 12-word verdict upon returning to Leeds United pre-season training.

Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev made 28 appearances during the 2024-25 season to help Leeds to promotion as Championship champions, including playing every minute of his side’s last six games.

“No shortcuts”

After a brief rest, Gruev was then back in action for Bulgaria before finally being able to enjoy his summer break ahead of last week’s return to pre-season training;

United’s players were back in last Monday and Gruev has vowed that there will be ‘no shortcuts’ and only hard work in the build-up to United’s Premier League return.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev shared three photographs of himself back in action at Thorp Arch together with the words: “No shortcuts. Just sweat, focus and a lot of work. Let’s go.”

