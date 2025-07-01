The midfielder’s loan spell at Leeds United ended this summer.

Leeds United 2024/25 loan star Joe Rothwell is closing in on a move to Glasgow Rangers.

The midfielder, whose set-piece deliveries played a key role at times in Leeds' title-winning season, is expected to sign a two-year deal at Ibrox if a deal can be struck between Bournemouth and Rangers.

Rothwell would be the second bit of business between the Cherries and Rangers this summer following the arrival of Max Aarons at Ibrox. Aarons was a target for Leeds two summers ago and got as far as a medical before Bournemouth hijacked the deal.

Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises took control of Rangers this summer as part of a consortium, with Elland Road chairman Paraag Marathe taking up the role of vice chairman with the Glasgow giants.

Rothwell, 30, had to bide his time to break into the Leeds side last season but injuries for Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu opened the door. Once established in the team he formed an effective partnership with Ao Tanaka and led Farke to describe them as the best ball-playing midfielders in the division.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers man, who worked with Rangers boss Russell Martin at Southampton for six months, made 36 appearances for Leeds in the Championship and added four assists, including a pair of crosses that led to Pascal Struijk goals in a vital comeback win over Sunderland.