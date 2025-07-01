Leeds United confirmed decisions on a trio of first-team players on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have thanked loan pair Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon for their Championship title-winning contributions as the pair officially returned to their parent clubs on Tuesday.

Five Elland Road contracts officially expired as June turned to July, with Josuha Guilavogui’s exit already confirmed. Leeds penned an emotional goodbye to Real Betis-bound Junior Firpo on Tuesday, officially confirming his departure after weeks of speculation, while uncertainty remains over the future of Sam Byram, who has been offered fresh terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP reported shortly before confirmation of Rothwell’s return to Bournemouth that he is actually closing in on a permanent transfer, with Rangers set to sign the midfielder on a two-year deal. And in a statement posted on Leeds’ website, the 30-year-old was thanked for his massive efforts during the title-winning season.

“Rothwell arrived on loan from AFC Bournemouth with vast amounts of experience and made a lasting impression, featuring in 39 matches across all competitions,” the statement said. “Following a flurry of substitute appearances, Joe came to the fore after injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, and he would form a formidable partnership with Ao Tanaka in the heart of midfield from October onwards.

“The 30-year-old shone with his consistency, creativity and work rate, putting in outstanding performances match after match. Those displays memorably included assisting two late Pascal Struijk goals as Leeds fought from a goal behind to beat Sunderland in the final moments, in a memorable night under the lights in West Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Solomon’s Spurs return confirmed as Leeds United loan ends

Fellow loanee Solomon had been heavily linked with a permanent return to Elland Road earlier this summer but speculation over his future has gone quiet, with new Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank keen to assess his entire squad. Leeds are also thought to be prioritising other positions and the addition of more physical signings.

The 25-year-old was one of only three Championship players to register double figures for goals and assists in the Championship last season, with the last of 22 total contributions securing a 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle and the title. Leeds also thanked the Spurs man before going on to wish the best for both loanees.

“Solomon joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur and made his debut for Daniel Farke’s side in a 2-0 victory over Hull City at Elland Road in August,” the statement added. “Manor would go on to play a crucial role in the run in especially, ending the season with 10 goals and 12 assists to his name in the Sky Bet Championship.

“The 25-year-old will be forever etched into Whites’ folklore, having scored the dramatic winner in the dying seconds at Plymouth Argyle to secure the league title for the Whites. Both Manor and Joe return to their parent clubs as champions and we wish them all the best for the future, safe in the knowledge that they will always be remembered fondly at Elland Road.”