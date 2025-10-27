The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for the January transfer window.

Illan Meslier is reportedly attracting interest from Belgian giants Anderlecht as he approaches the end of his six-year stay with Leeds United.

The former France Under-21 goalkeeper had been a regular in the Whites side throughout his time at Elland Road and was part of the side that claimed the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 before securing a top-half finish in their first season back into the Premier League 12 months later. Meslier remained as the Whites first-choice keeper until the back end of last season when he was replaced by Wales international Karl Darlow after a number of questionable performances at a key part of the campaign.

The arrival of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri has only increased speculation over Meslier’s future at Leeds and the likes of Celtic and Inter Milan have been strongly linked with a move for his services in recent weeks and months. However, Belgian news outlet Voetbal Nieuws has now claimed Anderlecht are preparing a bid to land the French stopper in the January transfer window.

The report claimed the Whites value Meslier at around £12 million - but would be willing to let the long-serving goalkeeper leave the club for ‘a symbolic amount’ as he remains out of favour at Elland Road and will head into the final six months of his current contract when the January transfer window opens for business.

There is also a suggestion Meslier’s reported £30,000-a-week contract will be ‘on the high side’ for Anderlecht - but also revealed they have shown an offer can be ‘managed creatively’ with signing-on fees, bonuses and contract length in a similar manner to the deal they secured for former Whites loan signing Kasper Schmeichel two years ago.

Former Whites striker still awaiting contract offer

Former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is still looking for a new club almost two months after his departure from Elland Road was confirmed.

After playing a part in helping two different Whites sides claim promotion into the Premier League as winners of the Championship, the striker reached a mutual agreement to leave the club on a free transfer in August and has been linked with several clubs in the Championship, MLS and La Liga in recent months.

Speaking after his departure was confirmed, Bamford posted on social media: "Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently it is all too raw for me to reflect on immediately. But in the years to come I will look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy and pride and be super happy with what I have achieved. I want to thank all the managers I played under but especially Marcelo Bielsa. I don't know where the club would be without the foundations he laid."

The striker has been linked with a move to Spanish club Getafe earlier this season and it appeared a deal was moving closer. However, no agreement was found and the striker has been training with Championship club Coventry City in recent days. That has led to some suggestions Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard could hand a contract to the former Whites star - but the Coventry Telegraph have claimed there is no interest in such an agreement and Lampard is helping Bamford keep up his fitness as his search for a new club continues.

