Leeds United left back Gabriel Gudmundsson was forced off midway through the first half of Friday’s win against West Ham.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an injury update on Gabriel Gudmundsson and revealed a fresh Anton Stach blow.

Summer signing Gudmundsson has continually impressed since joining the club from Lille and the 26-year-old continued his run of starting every Premier League game in Friday night’s hosting of West Ham.

Gudmundsson, though, appeared to land awkwardly when clearing a ball on the edge of his box midway through the first half, the defender staying grounded and then holding his lower back upon returning to his feet.

Gudmundsson attempted to continue but the left back was clearly struggling and again went to ground a few minutes later to receive treatment before being substituted for James Justin with 44 minutes on the clock.

Justin also impressed as Leeds recoded a very important 2-1 victory, after which Farke revealed Gudmundsson had received studs to the leg when falling and that further assessment would be needed.

The Whites boss also revealed that German international midfielder Stach had suffered another hit to the ribs ahead of West Ham’s visit and that he was “really struggling” on the day of the game.

Farke had spoken about Stach struggling with rib pain at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of a game for which there were also question marks about Ethan Ampadu (illness), Pascal Struijk (illness), Noah Okaor (adductor) and Willy Gnonto (hernia surgery).

Ampadu and Okafor both started as Struijk and the recently returned Dan James (ankle) made the bench but Gnonto missed out and Gudmundsson is now a new injury added to the list.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds post match, Farke was asked if Gudmundsson was okay and said: “Hopefully. It was another hit that we had in the first half.

"He's an important player for us with top performances.

"I think he got a hit after he fell down with studs on his leg so I hope it's just a bruise but we have to wait for further assessment after.

"I hope to have him back available next week.”

"He was then really struggling and we wanted to find a good selection”

Running through the pre-match selection issues, Farke explained: “It was more difficult because we had also Anton Stach with another hit on his ribs.

"He was then really struggling (on Friday) and we wanted to find a good selection.

"Of course, we couldn't afford to play without all of them but also we didn't want to bring too many players with individual problems on the pitch.

"We decided to have our leader, our captain Ethan Ampadu in the starting line up although he missed several training sessions during this week.

"We had also Noah Okafor just being back after his injury. It was clear that he wouldn't be able to play much longer than 45 minutes.

"It was difficult but in the other positions I then opted to play players who had really at least a proper training week.

"It was not easy also, you could feel a bit our structure against the ball and also in possession.

"It was a bit more spot on in the last games but nevertheless we showed passion and character and this is the most important thing."