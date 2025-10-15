The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as one current Whites star is linked with a move to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Leeds United are facing some big decisions over several members of their current squad as they approach key points in their contracts.

Those decisions are likely to centre on the Whites crop of senior goalkeepers as three will be available on free transfers next summer as it stands and one is reportedly under consideration for a move to reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

After securing the services of Lyon stopper Lucas Perri during the summer transfer window, speculation increased over the future of Karl Darlow, Alex Cairns and Illan Meslier as they approached the final 12 months of their current deals at Elland Road. An injury to Perri has handed Darlow a chance to impress and he has seized that opportunity with some impressive performances over the last month. However, for Meslier, the season has been one of disappointment as the former France Under-21 goalkeeper has spent the campaign watching on from the sidelines with four unused substitute appearances representing the height of his involvement in all competitions over the last two months.

Meslier was strongly linked with moves away from Elland Road during the summer transfer window and that speculation has continued with suggestions Serie A giants Inter are considering a move for the Whites star. However, there are also suggestions Celtic are looking at possible free transfer signings to boost their goalkeeper options and both Meslier and Newcastle United star Nick Pope are on their list.

Journalist Graeme Bailey said: “They are looking at options on potential frees and there are a few in the Premier League. There are lots of options for Celtic, but it will also be dependent on who is picking the side.”

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United’s goalkeeper situation?

Speaking after Lucas Perri suffered an injury and Karl Darlow stepped in earlier this season, the Whites boss said of the latter: “You have to look at the career and what a goalkeeper does with consistency,” Farke said. “How Karl kept his nerve and his calm, how he performed at the end of last season during the crunch-time period, I think that was outstanding.

“In pre-season he looked unbelievably sharp, top fitness level, and also the games for his national team – many clean sheets in the last games. I’m not concerned at all. He will come in and I’m pretty sure he’ll deliver a top performance. We all trust Karl. He has all our confidence. He’s an experienced goalkeeper, he knows the Premier League inside and out, and he’s not a guy that cracks under pressure.”

