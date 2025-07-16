The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to return to the Premier League.

Graham Smyth has shared his thoughts on the state of play in regards to two potential Leeds United transfers in Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach.

The Athletic reported that a deal is agreed with Newcastle for Longstaff, with Smyth explaining in the most recent Yorkshire Evening Sport Leeds United video that he'd be surprised if this transfer wasn't concluded soon. He also gave an update on Leeds' pursuit of Stach from TSG Hoffenheim.

Graham Smyth explained: "We said on Monday we considered both of those players viable targets. As far as we understood it, a deal for Longstaff was never dead.

"The Athletic reported that a deal in principle has been agreed, which is the case. Leeds and Newcastle have found common ground and can now begin to progress the deal. We're not quite at a done deal just yet and nothing has been finalised. It would be a surprise now if that one (Longstaff to Leeds) wasn't to get across the line. Yet more sensible business.

"As far as Anton Stach, it wasn't a case of one or the other. He brings huge size and strength. He can progress the ball. He's going to be more costly for Leeds. But this is one where they feel the juice is going to be worth the squeeze.

"They continue to talk to Hoffenheim. Right back at the start, we reported on July 1st that Leeds were interested in Anton Stach. The feeling at the time was this was going to be a long, drawn out affair. 16 days on they still haven't got a deal done, but they feel like they can get a deal done. In terms of an agreement with the player, that's not expected to be an issue at all."

Leeds United keen on goalkeeper transfer

Leeds United have reportedly shown an interest in one of Belgium’s most promising young goalkeepers - but will face competition from at least two of their Premier League rivals.

The Whites are widely expected to move for a goalkeeper this summer following their promotion into the top flight and there have been links with the likes of Torino star Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Lyon stopper Lucas Perri and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope in recent weeks and months. However, it is the future of Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who kept 10 clean sheets in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Jupiler League club last season. The 23-year-old has already been told he can leave the Bosuilstadion this summer after Antwerp completed a deal to sign Japanese goalkeeper Taishi Brandon Nozawa earlier this month.

Speaking earlier this summer, former Arsenal winger and current Royal Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars said: “The transfer of Senne Lammens has to happen, because we’ve already signed his replacement. We’d rather not see a Butez-Lammens scenario again. Senne is our most sought-after player. There are plenty of clubs ready to make a move.”

As per Sport Witness via Gazet van Antwerpen, Leeds are keen on the Belgium Under-21 international after he impressed throughout last season - but will face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Sunderland. The report goes on to claim the Red Devils have ‘already thoroughly investigated’ Lammens and suggests an asking price of around £17.3 million would be affordable for all three Premier League clubs.

Man Utd legend could derail Leeds United transfer

Former Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen to beat Leeds United to the signature of Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach. Reports on Tuesday have suggested the Whites have fast forwarded their attempts to bolster their midfield options and have agreed a fee for Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and agreed personal terms with Germany international Stach. However, the deal for the latter remains some way from conclusion as no fee has been agreed with Hoffenheim at this point in time.

Turkish outlet Ortacizgi have claimed the Solskjaer’s club ‘wants to be ambitious in the Super Lig and Europe in the new season’ and are willing to invest in their search for success. Despite already possessing a strong midfield, Besiktas see Whites’ transfer target Stach as ‘the ideal candidate’ to play a leading role in the centre of the pitch but the report stressed they are aware that the transfer will not be easy to conclude due to Leeds’ interest.

Hoffenheim are said to have demanded around £17.3 million before they will consider entering into talks about the deal and the report has revealed a decision over Stach’s future with the Bundesliga club ‘will become clear in the coming days’.

There is also confirmation Besiktas have decided to part ways with former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but will complete a deal for full-back Kyle Walker-Peters in the next 24 hours after he became a free agent following his departure from Southampton earlier this month.