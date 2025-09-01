The midfielder secured his Leeds United exit ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have confirmed the departure of Darko Gyabi to Hull City in a permanent deal.

Reports emerged on Monday morning of Gyabi’s prospective move to Hull, with reports from East Yorkshire suggesting a loan move was on the cards. Hull are currently under a transfer embargo that prevents them from paying any kind of fee, and so a temporary switch appeared to be the only option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the YEP’s understanding was the midfielder would leave Leeds permanently, although the exact structure of a deal was unclear. Gyabi has one year left on his current contract at Elland Road but it has now been confirmed he will join the Tigers on a permanent basis.

A statement from the club read: “Leeds United can confirm midfielder Darko Gyabi has left the club to join Hull City on a permanent deal. The 21-year-old makes the switch to the MKM Stadium, having joined the Whites in 2022 from Manchester City.

“The England Under-21 international made his Premier League debut that year in a meeting against his former club and has also featured in the Sky Bet Championship and both domestic cup competitions. Gyabi also enjoyed two loan spells in the second tier with Plymouth Argyle, amassing over 50 appearances for the Devon outfit, and now moves to Humberside to bolster Sergej Jakirović’s team who sit 17th in the Sky Bet Championship standings after the first four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to thank Darko for his efforts whilst at the club and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Gyabi’s permanent exit puts an end to his three-year spell in West Yorkshire, following a £5m move from Manchester City in 2022, the same summer Kalvin Phillips went the other way for over £40m. Much of the midfielder’s time since Daniel Farke took over 12 months later had been spent on loan, with two separate spells at Plymouth Argyle spanning 18 months.

Leeds United transfer latest as another exit confirmed

The England youth international’s 2024/25 career ended early in March due to a groin injury that required surgery, but he impressed at Home Park. Plymouth were eventually relegated to League 1, at which point a third stint seemed unlikely with another Championship move now emerging.

Gyabi joins former Leeds teammate Joe Gelhardt at the MKM Stadium, albeit the latter’s move earlier this summer was confirmed as a straight loan. Elland Road chiefs had hoped to get between £3-4million for each of the pair but that seemed more unlikely as the window progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate reports suggested there was competition for Gyabi’s signature, from the Championship in the shape of Wrexham and Watford as well as abroad. Gelhardt had made clear his desire to return to Hull, where he scored five goals in 20 appearances during the second-half of last season.

Sam Greenwood was the third 2024/25 Championship loanee Leeds were open to losing permanently and that happened last week, with the attacking midfielder joining Polish side Pogoń Szczecin in a deal worth around £3.45m . The Whites have also sent Max Wober, Isaac Schmidt, Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani out on loan, while Patrick Bamford’s contract has been terminated a year early.