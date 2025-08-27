Sam Greenwood's permanent Leeds United exit has been confirmed.

Leeds United have confirmed the sale of attacking midfielder Sam Greenwood to polish top-flight outfit Pogoń Szczecin.

Greenwood has moved to Poland for what has been officially described as an undisclosed fee, although recent reports suggest Leeds will receive €4million (£3.45m), a record transfer for the Polish Ekstraklasa. The previous biggest outlay was Legia Warsaw’s €3m (£2.6m) purchase of Watford’s Mileta Rajovic earlier this summer.

The YEP reported earlier this summer Leeds had hoped to get between £3-4m for Greenwood, who spent the last two seasons out on loan, first at Middlesbrough and then Preston North End. Both Championship clubs are believed to have opted against triggering permanent clauses worth around £1.5m.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Greenwood would put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option to extend that for a further 12 months. The former Arsenal academy graduate has been in Poland completing medical tests this week.

A statement released by the club read: “Leeds United can confirm Sam Greenwood has left the club to join Polish side Pogoń Szczecin on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee. Greenwood joined the Whites in the summer of 2020 and played 43 games in the Under-21s side, scoring 22 goals.

“This form saw him called into the first team set-up where he then made 35 appearances for the club. Over the last two years he has been away from Elland Road on loan at Middlesbrough and Preston North End, but now departs permanently to the Polish Ekstraklasa.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to thank Sam for his efforts whilst representing the club both on and off the pitch, and we wish him every success for the next step in his career.”

Sam Greenwood could make Pogoń Szczecin debut this weekend

Pogoń Szczecin currently sit seventh in the Polish Ekstraklasa, with seven points from their opening six games of the 2025/26 campaign. Last season they finished fourth, missing out on a Europa Conference League qualifying place by just three points.

Greenwood could make his debut on Sunday when Pogoń Szczecin host Raków Częstochowa. The attacking midfielder could also come up against former Leeds teammate Mateusz Klich when his new side face KS Cracovia on October 25, with the Polish midfielder returning to his boyhood club earlier this summer.

Greenwood scored five goals and registered three assists in the Championship during each of his two loan spells at Middlesbrough and Preston, playing 75 league games across that two-year spell. The 23-year-old appeared most likely to return to the Championship on a permanent basis but has instead moved to Poland.

Like Greenwood, Leeds had also hoped to get between £3-4m for Joe Gelhardt but eventually sent him out on loan. The young forward returned to Hull City, where he impressed during a six-month temporary switch last season.

Fellow 2024/25 loanee Darko Gyabi is still on the books at Thorp Arch as he recovers from a groin injury that required surgery towards the end of last season. The midfielder is also hoped to bring in a fee between £3-4m.