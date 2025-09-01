Leeds United are hoping to land a late deal in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United’s determination to strengthen their options in wide areas has led to a dramatic transfer deadline day move for Fulham and Wales star Harry Wilson.

The 28-year-old would bring significant Premier League experience after making over a century of appearances for Bournemouth and Fulham after starting his career within the youth setup at Liverpool. Wilson did actually make two senior appearances for the Reds before but his first consistent experience of life at first-team level came during loan spells with the likes of Hull City, Crewe Alexandra and Derby County before joining Fulham on a permanent deal during the summer of 2021.

Since moving to Craven Cottage, the winger has scored 25 goals and provided 38 appearances in 150 appearances and has become a regular in the Wales squad during that time after earning 62 caps throughout his career. Wilson’s international experience also brought appearances at Euro 2021 and at the World Cup Finals in Qatar just under 18 months later.

Wilson had appeared in all four of Fulham’s competitive fixtures during the opening weeks of the season after starting a Premier League draw with Brighton and a Carabao Cup win against Bristol City as well as making substitute appearances in league games with Manchester United and Chelsea - but could his next appearance come in the white of Leeds United?

What do we know about Leeds United’s interest in Harry Wilson?

Harry Wilson | Getty Images

Leeds have a serious interest in a move for the Wales international and have turned their focus towards Wilson as they look to bolster their options on the right-hand side of their attack. Their hopes may well have been raised by Fulham’s £22 million move for Chelsea youngster Tyrique George and that could well free up Wilson to make a late move to Elland Road. There have been some reports suggesting the Whites have already had a loan bid rejected by the Cottagers but talks between the two clubs are ongoing with the clock ticking down towards the 7pm transfer deadline.

FourFourTwo have reported Fulham are looking to add other wide players to their squad and may have to complete at least one before authorising a deal for Wilson. Shakhtar Donetsk wide forward Kevin and Nigerian attacker Samu Chukwueze have been named as those potential additions alongside the completed move for Chelsea youngster George.

What has Harry Wilson said about his future at Fulham?

Wilson was set to be out of contract this summer but Fulham opted to take up an option to extend his deal by 12 months. However, the winger has indicated he would like a longer contract and confirmed he had been in talks with the Cottagers.

"They've taken up the option of my extension - when I signed it was for four years with an option," said Wilson during the summer. "We are in talks for a new deal. The option was just in case a deal doesn't get done. My main option would be to sign a new deal at Fulham and hopefully we can get to an agreement on that."

What Graham Smyth has said about Leeds United’s move for Harry Wilson?

Graham Smyth talks Leeds United. | Yorkshire Evening Post.

The YEP’s chief football writer said: “Wilson might have to be permanent. Fulham's lack of appetite for a loan deal would be totally understandable, they will want to see money for Harry Wilson. It's up to Leeds to turn these talks into a deal. The flight that was scheduled to land at LBA from Cardiff has been put back - likely reflecting the fact that talks are ongoing and a deal has not been reached.It has a new departure time of 4.25pm.

“Coming out of today empty handed would be a desperately poor look for Leeds given all Daniel Farke has said. You might not categorise Wilson as a marquee signing but right now he's taking on remarkable importance in Leeds' window.”

How Leeds United can complete their move for Harry Wilson after the 7pm transfer deadline

Leeds United have enquired over a deal for Timo Werner. | Getty Images

Negotiations over potential deals will be ongoing at clubs across the Premier League right now as all 20 clubs look to secure those last-minute additions to their squads. All eyes will remain on the 7pm deadline but there is a way clubs can officially complete signings up to two hours after the deadline passes.

Buying clubs can submit a ‘deal sheet’ to the Premier League after 5pm this afternoon and that will give them up to two extra hours to put the finishing touches to any potential incomings. The deal sheet will confirm the details of the imminent deal and allows clubs to be given until 9pm tonight to complete, submit and ratify their new signing. A deal sheet contains details of the two clubs involved in the deal, the initial transfer fee, any guaranteed sums within the agreement and contingency payments.

There are added complications if the signing comes from abroad as the buying club must also utilise FIFA’s online matching system to get international clearance and submit an application for a work permit. All details have to be uploaded to the FIFA system and must be matched by the selling club by midnight.

