A Leeds United attacking target has completed a move to another Premier League side.

Summer Leeds United transfer target Facundo Buonanotte has completed his move to Premier League big guns.

Leeds thought they were close to signing 20-year-old Argentina international attacker Buonanotte from Brighton on a season-long loan in their bid to strengthen the club’s attacking options.

Buonanotte was due to fly to Leeds on Thursday but the flight was cancelled due to timings and logistical reasons. It was then thought that Buonanotte could fly in the following day complete a loan move.

However, news then emerged of Chelsea’s interest in the Brighton star who has now sealed a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that the Blues have paid Brighton a loan fee of £2m.

Buonanotte, who can operate as a no play and also play out wide, told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to join Chelsea. It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff.”