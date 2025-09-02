The latest news from Leeds United after the summer transfer window came to a close on Monday evening.

Leeds United’s attempts to add an attacking midfielder to their squad on transfer deadline day came to an unsuccessful end as a number of players that can play across the final third ventured elsewhere.

Former loan signing Manor Solomon was touted for a possible return to Elland Road but has now joined La Liga club Villarreal as they prepare for their Champions League campaign after a proposed move to Crystal Palace collapsed on Monday. There were also attempts to secure a deal for Fulham and Wales winger Harry Wilson but the Cottagers reportedly pulled the plug on the move despite Leeds remaining confident an agreement could be found before the 7pm deadline.

Brighton and Hove Albion star Facundo Buonanotte was also suggested as a possible Whites target throughout the summer after the twice-capped Argentina international returned to the Seagulls following a loan stint with Leicester City. However, Buonanotte secured an unexpected season-long loan move to Chelsea - and former Whites defender Jon Newsome believes there were a number of factors taken into consideration when the attacking midfielder opted to move to Stamford Bridge.

He told Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’s deadline-day special: “Logistics, does he want to move up to Leeds? Can he still stay with his family in London, wherever he is, the south coast. There’s two ways of thinking about it – are you going to play every week at Chelsea? Very unlikely. Are you going to play every week at Leeds?

“That is why you would be signed. If you go to Chelsea, if you only play 15 games, does it put two or three years more on your career? It depends on the agent too, if the agent is getting a bigger fee to go to Chelsea, there are agents who would send him to Chelsea because they’d get more money.”

Whites could make free agent move

Graham Smyth talks Leeds United. | Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds United’s summer transfer window has been ‘a disappointment’ according to Graham Smyth - but new faces could still arrive.

However, the Whites could still add to their squad after the transfer window came to an end with a possible swoop on the free transfer market. Surprisingly, several high profile figures remain without a club after the summer transfer window came to a close and they include the likes of former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, former West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma and Denmark legend Christian Eriksen.

A former Championship title rival also remains without a club as former Burnley stalwart Josh Brownhill is still a free agent despite being the subject of interest from several clubs across the Premier League and around Europe since helping the Clarets to promotion last season.

The YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth said on Monday: “Leeds can still explore the free agent market with the likes of ex-Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill still available but there will be no dressing up the end of their window as anything other than a disappointment.”

