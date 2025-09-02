Last season’s title-winning Leeds United loanee could be playing Champions League football at his new club.

Manor Solomon capped off a ‘crazy’ 24 hours with a last-ditch loan move to Villarreal overnight after his prospective switch to Crystal Palace collapsed.

The 2024/25 Leeds United loanee was at the heart of deadline-day drama as he and parent club Tottenham Hotspur looked for an opportunity to play regular football elsewhere. A return to Elland Road was never realistically on the cards throughout the summer window’s final day but as Monday evening approached, Palace made their move.

They and Spurs submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League, essentially confirming a deal had been agreed and allowing them extra time to complete any formalities, but Solomon’s move collapsed after the 7pm UK deadline had passed. And that opened the door for Villarreal, with Spain’s summer window still open until 11pm.

Late on Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano reported a deal had then been agreed for Solomon to join Villarreal on loan, with the winger’s salary covered. And the La Liga club confirmed their last-ditch arrival shortly afterwards.

A statement from Villarreal read: “Villarreal CF and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the loan of Manor Solomon, who will play for the Yellows during the 2025/26 season. Manor Solomon (Kfar Saba, Israel, 24/07/99) is a skilful right-footed attacker who plays as a left winger.

“He is known for his dribbling ability and capacity to beat opponents in one-on-one situations. He also stands out for his speed and for possessing a fantastic shot from mid-range. The Israeli forward has represented Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham FC, Leeds United, Shakhtar Donetsk and Maccabi Petah Tikva.

“With the Ukrainian side, he was crowned league, cup and super cup champion. During his time there, he played a total of 106 matches, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists. He also shone last season with Leeds United in the Championship, leading the Whites to promotion to the Premier League and contributing to this achievement with 10 goals and 12 assists.

“Solomon is also an Israel international, having earned 44 caps and scored seven goals for his national team. Welcome, Manor!”

After the late move was confirmed, Solomon took to social media to share his thoughts on a chaotic deadline day. In a post on his Instagram story, the Championship title-winning Leeds loanee wrote: “Been [a] crazy 24 hours but I’m really happy and ready for my new challenge.”

With a spot in Villarreal’s squad now confirmed for the 2025/26 campaign, Solomon will be playing top-flight football in Spain and could also feature in the Champions League, with his loan club finishing in La Liga’s fifth qualification spot. So far this season, Leeds’ summer friendly opponents sit third with seven points from three matches.

Leeds were regularly linked with a move for Solomon throughout the summer but improved their left-wing spot with the £18million signing of Noah Okafor from AC Milan instead. Elland Road chiefs were still in the market for wide reinforcements right up until the deadline but failed to get their man, with a late pursuit of Harry Wilson proving unsuccessful.