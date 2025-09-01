Leeds United made a very late move to try and strengthen their attack.

Leeds United have come up empty handed in their attempts to bolster Daniel Farke's attack after a deadline change of heart from Fulham.

The Whites entered into transfer deadline day negotiations with the Cottagers for Welsh international winger Harry Wilson.

Currently in Wales with his national team, the YEP understands that the 28-year-old and his representatives were informed over the weekend of the terms Fulham would accept in order to let him leave before the deadline.

Leeds believe they met those terms, though Fulham's focus was understandably on their own incoming business on Monday as they themselves attempted to bring in attacking players.

Leeds pre-emptively booked a flight from Cardiff to Leeds Bradford airport in the hope of bringing Wilson up to West Yorkshire to complete a deal, though it was subsequently delayed and then cancelled.

Club sources say there were positive discussions in the early evening and the suggestion came from Fulham to put in a deal sheet, which would have given the clubs two extra hours to strike an agreement.

Both Leeds and Wilson signed the deal sheet but just prior to the deadline Fulham had a change of heart and informed the Whites that they would not be selling the attacker.

That news has ended the chances of Leeds doing any further recruitment on deadline day, in what will be a bitter blow to Farke and the club's survival hopes.

Speaking at the weekend Farke admitted it would be 'difficult' to survive in the Premier League without further reinforcements for the front line.

The club's hierarchy are already facing a backlash from fans, angry that so much of the summer was spent chasing players who ultimately did not want to come to Elland Road.

Leeds bid in excess of £26m for Igor Paixão and a further £32m for Rodrigo Muniz, neither of whom they acquired.

Instead they got £18m Noah Okafor and free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, then came up short in their hunt for another right winger or number 10.

Leeds can still explore the free agent market with the likes of ex-Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill still available but there will be no dressing up the end of their window as anything other than a disappointment.