Leeds United have already shown they are more than willing to enter the free agent market as they look to boost their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

During what has been a hectic summer transfer window, the Whites have added eight new faces to their squad and have paid out over £70 million in transfer fees as the likes of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach and Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri all completed moves to Elland Road.

However, deals for attacking duo Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin showed a more prudent approach as they were captured on free transfers following their respective departures from Wolfsburg and Everton. A whole host of eye-catching names remain on the free agent market - but would you like to see any of them wearing the famous white shirt over the remainder of the season?

