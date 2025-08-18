Leeds United kick off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign at home to Everton this evening.

Leeds United’s 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway this evening with Everton the visitors to Elland Road. Both sides watched their 18 rivals in action over a busy opening weekend and can now kick their own respective seasons into gear with a fervent Elland Road their backdrop.

As always, the YEP will be inside Elland Road to bring you all the build-up to this evening’s fixture, including the all-important team news a little later on. There will also be in-game updates from 8pm plus the usual reaction, including those player ratings and reaction from Daniel Farke.

Early Leeds United team news

Fans will have a keen eye on the Leeds arrivals this evening and the release of team news, with hope Jayden Bogle can return from a hip flexor issue in time to feature. Farke said on Friday his right-back would have three or four sessions to come through before a late call is made.

There are also doubts surrounding Sebastiaan Bornauw, who has missed most of pre-season with a calf injury, while defender Jaka Bijol is suspended. Another potential name to look out for is, of course, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who joined Leeds on Friday and could debut against the club he left earlier this summer .

Predicted line-up: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka; James, Gnonto, Piroe

Leeds United’s pre-season preparations

Farke’s side will go into this evening’s fixture full of confidence, thanks in part to their impressive pre-season campaign. The Whites did not taste a single defeat from five summer friendlies, winning twice and drawing three times.

Leeds kicked things off with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Manchester United in July before heading off to Germany, where they beat SC Verl and Paderborn in a pair of entertaining fixtures. A return to Elland Road saw Farke’s side draw 1-1 with Villarreal before producing the same scoreline against AC Milan in Dublin.