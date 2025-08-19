Leeds United fans will love what Lucas Perri said about Elland Road

Elland Road was rocking as Leeds United marked their Premier League return with a 1-0 win against Everton.

Leeds United supporters earned praise from several sections of the media following Monday night’s home win against Everton - and the Whites faithful have already made a big impact on one of Daniel Farke’s main summer signings.

The former Norwich City manager has enjoyed a successful summer transfer window with several eye-catching additions to his squad in the aftermath of last season’s dramatic Championship title win as the Whites saw off Burnley on the final day of the season to secure a return to the Premier League.

The likes of Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach and Lukas Nmecha all made competitive debuts in the win over the Toffees - but it was goalkeeper Lucas Perri that has been left blow away by the support the Whites players have received during the early months of his time with the club.

The Brazilian stopper described the Whites faithful as ‘very passionate’ and was left surprised by the fact over 35,000 supporters were on hand at Elland Road for the pre-season friendly with La Liga outfit Villarreal.

He told ESPN Brazil: “Culturally it is different. They support a lot, they use the club and give full backing to the players. It was very nice to see the reaction to my signing. We had a friendly against Villarreal with 35,000 people in the stadium, almost at capacity. They are very passionate, they love the club and the city. It’s a very different atmosphere.”

Honour

With games against the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon, Perri will be handed some severe tests of his ability to settle into life in England - and the 27-year-old stopper is hoping his move to the Premier League will provide him with an opportunity to earn a first senior Brazil cap after remaining as an unused substitute on eight occasions earlier in his career.

He said: "I was called up to the national team playing for Botafogo and Lyon. Of course, from the moment you are in the Premier League, visibility is exponentially greater. Everyone is watching the most competitive league. And for me, what helped a lot, that he was very strong in decision-making, was really the challenge of being able to play a Premier League against the best players, against the best teams. If I do my job well and if it is the decision of the national team coach to call me, it will be a giant honour."