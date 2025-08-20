A Leeds United pair have been edged out by a former rival for a top award.

Leeds United stars Dan James and Ao Tanaka have been edged out by a former rival for a top Championship award.

Daniel Farke’s Whites stormed to promotion as Championship champions from the 2024-25 campaign and the club’s efforts were heralded at Tuesday night’s 2025 PFA Awards.

Five Leeds players were named in the PFA Championship team of the year, one more than runners-up Burnley who looked set to win the division until a dramatic ending to the final day of the campaign.

Manor Solomon’s late winner at Plymouth Argyle ultimately sealed Leeds the title on goal difference as both the Whites and Clarets finished with an incredible tally of 100 points.

Two players from Leeds and two from Burnley were consequently shortlisted for the PFA Championship Player of the Year award which has been won by Clarets keeper James Trafford.

Award winner made history

Trafford, 22, who has since sealed a summer switch back to first club Manchester City, kept 29 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals between the sticks for Burnley.

Whites pair Tanaka and James were also shortlisted for the award along with Burnley captain Josh Brownhill, Norwich City’s Borja Sainz and Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer who all made the Top Six shortlist.

Hailing Trafford’s “phenomenal” season, the PFA wrote: “No player has recorded more clean sheets or conceded fewer goals during a season in the history of the EFL.

“Trafford was a commanding presence at the back for Scott Parker’s side with his shot-stopping ability attracting the votes from our members.

His fine form over the course of the campaign led to his former side Manchester City re-signing him at the end of the 2024/25 season.”