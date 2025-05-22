Clinton Morrison has had his say on Leeds United’s Premier League return.

Clinton Morrison is backing Leeds United to buck the trend of promoted teams going down with a predicted Premier League finishing position - if summer musts are delivered at Elland Road.

Leeds are heading back to the country’s top-flight as Championship champions at a time when the last six teams promoted to the Premier League have all gone straight back down.

Sky Sports pundit Morrison, though, is giving the Whites the best chance of surviving their first season back from the three teams going up out of Leeds, Burnley and either Sheffield United or Sunderland who face off in Saturday’s play-off final.

Despite being a big fan of the Whites squad, ex-Crystal Palace star Morrison believes the club need to strengthen in every position this summer and also get the majority of their signings in early ahead of the mid-August start date.

Morrison, though, speaking to the YEP through Free Bets, gave strong backing to boss Daniel Farke and also the club’s fans who he thinks could be the decisive factor in keeping Leeds.

Asked about Farke and if he could prove himself a good Premier League manager, Morrison said: “I think he can. Only time will tell.

"At Norwich he probably didn't get the backing that he wanted when they got promoted.

“But he's at a huge football club, a massive football club in Leeds United who are going to back him with ambitious owners. So it's down to him.

“Has to be perfect I think”...

"The recruitment has to be perfect I think in the summer and they need to get their business done early so that they can get the players through the door for pre-season.

"It doesn't always work like that, I get it, you have some last minute deals in the transfer window so I totally get that.

"But if they can get the majority of players that they want through the door, they have to start the season well because it is going to be difficult.

"We don't know obviously who is going to win the play-offs but out of all the teams that are coming up I give Leeds the best chance of staying up.

"I just think going to Elland Road and playing in front of all those fans is a difficult place and nine times out of ten their home form is what is going to keep them in the Premier League."

Pushed for an early predicted finishing position, Morrison declared his belief that the Whites could finish 17th to survive their first season back.

“I do think Leeds have a good chance though”...

Morrison reasoned: “The Leeds hierarchy probably won't want me to say this but I think even if they finish fourth from bottom I think that is an achievement.

"That's how hard surviving in the Premier League is - we have seen it many times.

"I do give them a fighting chance but I'd have to see who they sign in the summer.

"I like the squad, I think the squad is good. But I still think you need centre forwards in there, a midfielder, a defender, you probably need to strengthen in every area.

"The squad is good, don't get me wrong, and they have done ever so well in the Championship.

"But everyone knows that the gap is getting massive from the Championship to the Premier League. I do think Leeds have a good chance though.

"The chairman and the owners are ambitious, they don't want to be playing Championship football, they want to be playing Premier League and that's why they have come into that football club.

"That's why they weren't sure about Daniel Farke. So if they spend well out of all the teams coming up I give them the best opportunity of staying up."